A thief entered a Mexican restaurant in Texas' southwest Houston and tried to rob people with a fake gun. He was later shot dead by a customer sitting in the same eatery nine times. The incident was recorded in the US restaurant's CCTV camera and was shared on Twitter. It shows the robber pointing guns at people crouching under tables and leaving the premises. That's when a male customer shot him from behind. As per reports, Houston Police Department has not charged the customer and is yet to identify him. 7 Robbery Attempts Gone Wrong That Give Thieves Everywhere a Bad Name (Watch Videos).

Robbery Gone Wrong!

🚨#WATCH: Self-defense shooting of armed robber at a restaurant 📌#Houston | #Texas Watch as a brave customer at a taqueria shot restaurant shot and killed an armed criminal who was robbing from other customers. Houston police are now looking for that person for questioning pic.twitter.com/g7EYjms5PZ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 7, 2023

