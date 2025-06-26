Perhaps it's the only kind of cucumber video we love! An adorable clip of a baby elephant picking up a cucumber from a roadside cart wins hearts online. The video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows a herd moving on one side of the road with their keepers sitting on their backs. The calf walking a little behind slowed down, only to grab a quick snack from the roadside cart. The vendor and a woman who was standing there were initially taken aback before offering the cucumber to the baby elephant. The calf took it and ate it before leaving the scene, causing no harm to anybody. “Bro just casually collected his cuteness tax,” read the caption. The video captures a ‘trunk-load’ of cuteness and will instantly melt your heart. Tourist in Thailand Receives Cuddles From Baby Elephant Before Being Knocked Down.

Baby Elegant Adorably Grabs Cucumber From Roadside Cart

Bro just casually collected his cuteness tax 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/72vyKYh5Sn — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 24, 2025

