Captain Pradeep Krishnan, the IndiGo Pilot, never fails to delight the internet with his content online. His recent Instagram reel has captured the hearts of online viewers, highlighting his efforts to make an in-flight announcement in Hindi, despite not being fluent in it. Krishnan, who is from Tamil Nadu, was operating a flight from Patna to Chennai when he made an announcement in Hindi. His expression, “Daga Daga Daga,” while urging the flight passengers to put the seat belts on, especially during turbulence, was both endearing and impressive. Krishnan’s sweet effort in speaking Hindi has sparked reactions online as the Instagram video has gone viral. ‘Most Beautiful Woman,’ Pilot’s Heartwarming Note on a Napkin for Passenger Goes Viral – a Surprising Gesture Takes Social Media by Storm.

IndiGo Pilot Pradeep Krishnan’s Hindi Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradeep Krishnan (@capt_pradeepkrishnan)

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

