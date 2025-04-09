A tourist experienced an unexpected surprise during a brief encounter with a playful baby elephant. The heartwarming video, filmed in late March at a sanctuary in Mae Wang, Chiang Mai, Thailand shows the young elephant engaging with visitors. In the 60-second video, the calf affectionately interacts with tourists, with laughter and conversation filling the air. However, the playful moment takes an unexpected turn when the elephant, after a quick cuddle with its mother, attempts to hug a female tourist. The situation escalates quickly as the baby elephant, clearly full of energy, inadvertently knocks her to the ground and climbs on top of her. While the woman initially laughs at the playful gesture, the fun quickly turns into chaos when she falls with a nearby child’s scream echoing in the background. It’s clear that the young elephant’s enthusiasm got the best of it and it didn’t quite realise its own strength. Miss England Removes ‘Outdated’ Bikini Round, Introduces Life-Saving CPR Challenge To Empower Contestants and Redefine Beauty Standards.

Baby Elephant Cuddles Tourist

Tourist in Thailand receives cuddles from baby elephant before being knocked down, adorable video shows https://t.co/qjZ8ucc687 pic.twitter.com/qr2cStjbpy — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2025

