A dramatic elephant rescue operation by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has gone viral, after a video showed officials saving a distressed elephant trapped in a water tank in a tribal village near Coonoor, Nilgiris. The 29-second clip, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, captures the moment forest staff broke open the tank to create an exit path for the animal. Before the rescue, the elephant is seen visibly distressed, struggling to escape. "Swift action by the TN Forest Dept saved a female elephant that fell into a water tank in a tribal village in Coonoor,Nilgiris. The tank was broken open and the elephant safely returned to the forest. Kudos to DFO Ooty, Range Officer Coonoor & the entire team for the timely rescue, (sic)" Sahu wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Tamil Nadu: Elephant Falls Into 70-Foot Gorge in Nilgiris While Searching for Food, Dies (See Pic and Video).

Elephant Rescue Viral Video

Swift action by the TN Forest Dept saved a female elephant that fell into a water tank in a tribal village in Coonoor,Nilgiris. The tank was broken open and the elephant safely returned to the forest. Kudos to DFO Ooty, Range Officer Coonoor & the entire team for the timely… pic.twitter.com/Hdxs9sITNP — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) September 12, 2025

