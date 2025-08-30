A video showing a Spanish tourist giving beer to an elephant at a Wildlife Sanctuary in Kenya has gone viral on social media. According to BBC, the incident took place in 2024 at Ol Jogi Conservancy in central Kenya's Laikipia County, but came to light recently after the tourist posted the clip on Instagram under the handle @skydive_kenya, captioning it: “Just a tusker with a tusked friend.” In the video, which has been deleted after outrage, a man can be seen drinking a popular Kenyan beer called Tusker and then offering it to the elephant named Bupa. He then pours the remaining drink into the jumbo’s trunk. The act triggered strong reactions online, with many users calling it “stupid.” One user commented on X (formerly Twitter): “Another superintelligence. A #Spanish tourist gave beer to an elephant in #Kenya.” Last month, the Ol Jogi Conservancy confirmed the incident in a statement, assuring that the elephant is in good health. Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. World Elephant Day: Funny Baby Elephant Photos and Fun Facts To Make You Smile.

Spanish Tourist Pours Beer into Elephant's Trunk

🔴 Spanish man filmed drinking from can of Tusker before giving rest to animal Read more below 👇https://t.co/ez3URYWcDN pic.twitter.com/IeC9kzdkVc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 29, 2025

Spanish Tourist Faces Backlash

🤬 Another superintelligence. A #Spanish tourist gave 🍺🍻beer to an 🐘🐘🐘elephant in #Kenya 🇰🇪 Videos posted on Instagram were removed after a wave of outrage. However, in the preserved screenshots, you can see a man drinking #TuskerBeer #WildlifeSanctuary 🧵 pic.twitter.com/n8pCarzsmr — Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) August 29, 2025

