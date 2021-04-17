Is Twitter Down Again?
Come on twitter what's up.........last night you broke down and now........still glitching....come onnnnnnn@Twitter #TwitterDown
— JS (@JS_1974_) April 17, 2021
Some Users Thought They Got Suspended
Me checking Twitter repeatedly thinking I got suspended #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/Na51AieqDd
— Duniya Jahaan (@DuniyaJahaan) April 17, 2021
It's Twitter Down Again!
I cried when I thought I got suspended but it was just Twitter being down again. #TwitterDown
— Merope (@StepfordMerope) April 17, 2021
Social Media Platforms & The Glitches
Ugh, kinda disappointing! Last week, it was @Facebook and @instagram. And now, @Twitter is down! I can’t post my photos because of this. :-( -_- #Twitter #TwitterDown #disappointing #disappointed
— Sam Traspe (@djsammyt0917) April 17, 2021
Twitter Shows 'Over Capacity' Error
Anyone Getting The Error " Twitter Is Over Capacity "
While Using #Hashtags To Reply ? #TwitterDown
— Gaurang Mestry (@Gaurang321) April 17, 2021
