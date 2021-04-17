Is Twitter Down Again?

Come on twitter what's up.........last night you broke down and now........still glitching....come onnnnnnn@Twitter #TwitterDown — JS (@JS_1974_) April 17, 2021

Some Users Thought They Got Suspended

Me checking Twitter repeatedly thinking I got suspended #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/Na51AieqDd — Duniya Jahaan (@DuniyaJahaan) April 17, 2021

It's Twitter Down Again!

I cried when I thought I got suspended but it was just Twitter being down again. #TwitterDown — Merope (@StepfordMerope) April 17, 2021

Social Media Platforms & The Glitches

Twitter Shows 'Over Capacity' Error

Anyone Getting The Error " Twitter Is Over Capacity " While Using #Hashtags To Reply ? #TwitterDown — Gaurang Mestry (@Gaurang321) April 17, 2021

