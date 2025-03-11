Elon Musk has claimed that a cyberattack targeting his social media platform, X, originated from "IP addresses in the Ukraine area." This marks another challenge for Musk since joining the Trump administration. Speaking to Fox Business, Musk provided no evidence to support his claim and stopped short of accusing state actors directly. On Monday, Musk suggested that the outage, which caused widespread disruptions across the US and beyond, was the work of "either a large, coordinated group and/or a country. X Down: A Massive Cyberattack Hits Microblogging Platform, Tracing Those Behind It, Says Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Alleges Ukraine Link Behind Global Outage That Hit X

BREAKING: Elon Musk seems to point a finger at people in Ukraine for the X DDOS attack today. Dark Storm literally just took credit for the attack. They literally told me they did it. They aren’t in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ZfEWb7fkYU — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 10, 2025

