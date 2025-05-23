X (formerly Twitter) users worldwide are reporting issues with Direct Messages (DMs), saying they can’t open or send messages. Many are encountering a persistent “Something went wrong. Try reloading” error. Frustrated and confused, users have turned to the platform to vent — ironically, since DMs don’t work — sparking a wave of hilarious memes. The hashtag #TwitterDMs is trending as users joke about being ghosted by the app itself. X is het to fix the outage. X Down Yet Again: Users Say Posts Not Loading, DMs Inaccessible on Elon Musk-Run Platform; Company Cites Data Centre Outage for Performance Issues.

Twitter DMs Down for Over 24 Hours

Twitter dms have been broken for over 24 hours Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/TS5IeTIO9N — Joseph Menslage (@KCMagazine) May 23, 2025

Twitter DM Down

getting a DM notif but not being able to check it because DMs are down rn pic.twitter.com/g3TMcinWp7 — BeatyBean (@BeatyBean3965) May 22, 2025

To those that I talk to in my dms...... pic.twitter.com/qwoNtqpZEG — Red Riding Hood (@RiderofWolves) May 23, 2025

Men, after Twitter DMs disappear !!! pic.twitter.com/GcGGJJ4IZn — Bay Rozgaar 🎲 (@laalaakhaan) May 23, 2025

Never Take Things for Granted

never take things for granted… back in my day, twitter dms worked pic.twitter.com/HFCphr9joR — fran 🎧is wenclairing out (@jennaslipfreckl) May 23, 2025

