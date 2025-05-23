X, formerly known as Twitter, is down for thousands of users across the platform. Downdetector reported that X users are struggling to access certain web pages, while others are having issues with the app and login page. Some also noted glitches while accessing messages on the Elon Musk-owned platform. While more information on the same is awaited, netizens started doing what they do best—rely on humour. Followed by the Twitter glitch, funny memes, hilarious reactions and jokes took over the X timeline, with users continuing to report major issues. X has not yet responded to the reported outage on its own account.

Oh this is shocking 😳 X is glitching, again. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/SQyrZhW7l7 — 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝕏ʰⁱᵗᵐᵃⁿ 🔫 (@imUrB00gieman) May 22, 2025

Me waiting for 𝕏 to resume working properly with no glitches pic.twitter.com/mf5IexbQdj — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) May 22, 2025

Anyone has an issue accessing DMs? There seems to be some glitch & refreshing Twitter doesn't seem to work. pic.twitter.com/ptcqOCoG9b — Apex Imperialist (@ApexImperialist) May 22, 2025

What if we woke up tomorrow and the X glitch caused all our past DMs to be visible to everyone? See you tomorrow X. I'll be around stalking. pic.twitter.com/c4vg2nciLB — Glad Yuengling (@GladYuengling) May 23, 2025

