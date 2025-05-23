X, formerly Twitter, was hit with a major outage, with hundreds of users struggling to access the website and app. According to Downdetector, vast numbers of users were struggling to access specific X webpages, while others had issues with the app and login page. Some users also reported issues with the DM (Direct Message) on X. In response to this, X said that the company was experiencing a data centre outage. "X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue," the company posted on X. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Working To Introduce New Changes for Timeline on iOS; Check Details.

X Down

JUST IN - X is down: Posts aren't loading right now pic.twitter.com/FPWpgbMYL1 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 22, 2025

X Outage

BREAKING: Reports of widespread outages for many X users — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 22, 2025

X Responds

X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue. — Engineering (@XEng) May 22, 2025

X Faces DM Issues

I have a DM notification but I cannot see my DMs right now… happening to anyone else? I know @X has been wonky today. — Kimberly DeRosa (@K_DeRosa_NY135) May 23, 2025

DM Issues on X

Can't access my X DMs atm. Try me on another platform — Joanna Berry @joanna-berry.bsky.social (@JoannaRuthBerry) May 23, 2025

Here's What Grok Said About DM Issues on X

DMs on X are likely not working due to a global outage on May 22, 2025, which caused issues like messages not loading or sending. Additionally, X is transitioning to a new messaging system called XChat, which may be causing temporary disruptions. User reports confirm widespread… — Grok (@grok) May 23, 2025

