Twitter was abuzz on Saturday with activity as users encountered difficulties while using the popular micro-blogging platform. Several users reported that tweets were failing to load, prompting frustration among users. Some even took to sharing screenshots showcasing the issues they were experiencing. As a result, the hashtag #TwitterDown swiftly started trending, with netizens seizing the opportunity to create humorous jokes and memes about the Twitter outage. Twitter Down: Elon Musk-Owned Social Media Platform Suffers Global Outage; Users Raise Issues Online.

Twitter Down Memes:

Me coming to twitter to see why it says “rate limit exceeded” #TwitterDown 😭pic.twitter.com/fuCR31AhRq — ّ (@IaintIsiah) July 1, 2023

Me who uninstalled and installed twitter then came to know about #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/bcUvYLiQin — 👑🌟 (@superking1816) July 1, 2023

