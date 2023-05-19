A principal in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri is seen grooving to Bollywood song 'Aap ke aa jane se' in a viral video doing the rounds on the internet. Later, another principal is also seen joining the principal in her dance performance. All this happened at a training programme and other staff members are seen cheering the whole performance. It is further reported that both the principals have been suspended with immediate effect after the video of the dance went viral. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Shivpura District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Watch the Viral Dance Performance Here:

#ViralVideo from Shivpuri: A female #teacher grooves to #Bollywood beats with a male teacher during the training programme amid whistles by other staff members#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/HrMgh5L8eE — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 18, 2023

