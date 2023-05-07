A woman delivered a baby outside a district health centre in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpura, shedding light on the apathy and the state of the health system in the state. The video of the woman giving birth to the baby on the stairs of the Shivpura district health centre has surfaced on social media. The husband of the woman claimed that the doctors and nurses were around, but none came to help. Delhi: Woman Delivers Baby at Railway Station Platform With Help of Police and Two Passengers.

Woman Delivers Baby Outside Shivpura District Hospital:

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Delivers Baby On the stairs in Shivpura. pic.twitter.com/Be2GqiphXG — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) May 7, 2023

