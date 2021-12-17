Astronauts can order food as well! Uber Eats made its first delivery from Earth to Space and became the first delivery service to send food to the International Space Station. For the delivery of food, Japanese Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa served as the delivery boy. After his nearly nine-hour rocket ride to the ISS, Maezawa hand-delivered a Japanese food package via Uber Eats to astronauts currently stationed there. The food package included canned food like a beef bowl cooked in a sweet sauce, boiled mackerel in miso, chicken with bamboo shoots, and braised pork. Pizza Party In Space! Astronauts Enjoy Floating Pizza Leaving Netizens Amazed (Watch Video)

Maezawa Delivered The Food After Travelling 248 miles

