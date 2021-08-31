Where's the party tonight? At the International Space Station! Pizza is a dish that is loved and enjoyed by foodies all over the world. And SPACE. In a viral video, a team of astronauts is seen enjoying their pizza onboard. A French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a video on his Instagram handle that received over 727k views. The clip of 24-seconds shows astronauts assembling their pizzas starting with the base, and then topping it with sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Netizens were quick enough to respond seeing this unique pizza party. Impressed by the video, some commented saying 'Bon Appetit' while others reacted saying 'What an experience!

Here, have a look at this onboard pizza party!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Pesquet (@thom_astro)

