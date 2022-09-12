People were left confused after Elon Musk-owned Starlink satellite train was visible in the sky across many parts of India. Many took to social media curious to know what was the strange strings of lights that was in the sky. No, it wasn’t a UFO or an alien. It was a Starlink satellite train and there is a website that tracks it. So if you want to know when it will be visible next, you can check it here. What is satellite train? It is a moving cluster of satellites. What people are witnessing in the sky in parts of India tonight is a moving cluster of 53 Starlink internet satellites that SpaceX launched from Florida this Friday.

SpaceX Starlink Satellite Train Spotted in India:

A saw today “train or a line of stars” 🌟 passing from the sky. I was shocked 😳 later I googled it and I found its @SpaceX @elonmusk satellite! Is it? pic.twitter.com/Lc9ce5C5iJ — Aashish Vashistha / आशीष वशिष्ठ🇮🇳 (@AashishVashist7) September 12, 2022

Starlink satellite train seen in the sky over our village at 7.40 pm pic.twitter.com/eV5Tw1nNg0 — Pt.Pawan Gautam (@pg7042892) September 12, 2022

Finally ! Got to see @elonmusk starlink satellite train dashing through the night-sky. Was a spectacle to watch. But concerning at the same time. pic.twitter.com/WWy3bb3767 — Neel Vadodaria / નીલ વડોદરીયા (@Neelv1998) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)