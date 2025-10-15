In a shocking underage driving mishap, a 15-year-old girl rammed an XUV 700 into a house wall while taking the vehicle out of a parking space around 11 PM on October 13. CCTV footage, shared on Reddit, shows her father standing nearby, guiding her as he can be heard shouting, "Break, Break, Break," moments before the car crashes into the wall. The father narrowly escaped, and the resident noted that had the car hit a pillar, it could have caused severe damage to the balcony, roof, and parked two-wheelers. The girl reportedly apologised for the incident, and her father promised to compensate for the damages, so no police complaint was filed. The exact location of the incident has not been confirmed. Dewas: Teenage Boy Hits Biker, Then Crashes Car Into House Wall; Mom Defiantly Says, ‘Mera Beta Toh Chalayega, Jo Kar Sakte Ho Kar Lo’.

15-Year-Old Girl Rams XUV 700 Into House Wall

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

