In a shocking incident in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, a teenage boy, aged around 14-15, drove a red car, hit a biker, and crashed into a house wall on October 13, around 8 AM. CCTV footage shows the car running over the bike as the biker chases the vehicle, while locals gather at the scene. Shockingly, the boy’s mother reportedly defended him, saying, “Mera beta toh chalayega, jo kar sakte ho kar lo.” The biker narrowly escaped serious injury, and residents are demanding strict action against reckless underage driving. Indore Road Accident: 3 Killed, 25 Others Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns Near Chandravatiganj in Sanwer.

Dewas Teen Crashes Car Into House After Hitting Biker

A teenager boy drove a Hyundai Creta, hitting a biker and crashing into a house wall in Dewas, MP. Shockingly, his mother said, “Mera beta toh chalayega, jo kar sakte ho kar lo.” Locals are now demanding strict action against this reckless underage driving. pic.twitter.com/y51DNlJZG6 — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) October 14, 2025

CCTV Shows Teen Running Over Biker, Crashing Car in Dewas

