The sky over US' South Dakota turns green-tinged after a violent storm hit the area on Tuesday. The residents in the area witnessed a rare phenomenon with their eyes glued to the sky as it turned bright green. Soon netizens captured the surreal scene, which looked like a science fiction movie, and shared the pictures and videos on social media. The storm intensified into a derecho, bringing widespread damage to crops and houses. Twitter was perplexed by the mysterious view. Red Sky in China! Natural Phenomenon or Catastrophe - Here's What Happened in Zhoushan City (View Pics & Video).

Evergreen Sky?

The sky in the US state of South Dakota turned an eerie shade of green in a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a powerful storm pushed through. #SDwxpic.twitter.com/me4oumiz63 — insciencex (@insciencex) July 7, 2022

Stranger Things In Real!

The skies above South Dakota, US turned green this week. Stranger Things! pic.twitter.com/kmRbPNT8r7 — GSP (@GaneshSP47) July 7, 2022

Unexpectedly Magnificent

Sioux Falls, strong winds, hail and stupid people out trying to get home before it hit. Me, I am one of those stupid people but made it home. pic.twitter.com/pGM38Gg77T — Mhor Rioghain (@morrighansaoirs) July 5, 2022

Why Green Sky?

Pics of the green sky from my family in Sioux Falls have been incredible! Had to dig up this fun green cloud infographic I made back in the day. Hail reports not too large at the moment, but storms are very moisture loaded in this warm, tropical environment. #SDwx #IAwx pic.twitter.com/S39JLSRfEu — Cory Martin (@cory_martin) July 5, 2022

