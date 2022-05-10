The Eastern Chinese city of Zhoushan was recently covered under a blood-red colour sky with thick layers of fog. The crimson hue horizon triggered panic of Armageddon and a bad omen during the Covid-19 pandemic among residents who recorded the phenomenon from their homes, streets and balconies. In the Global Times, staff at Zhoushan Meteorological Bureau explained the whole discolouration as a natural phenomenon. As per them, "When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols which refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky." Zhoushan Red Sky Video Goes Viral! Blood Red Sky Under Thick Layers of Fog in East China Sparks Fear of Armageddon Among Citizens.

Have A Look At The Blood-Red Sky:

🤔 Red sky in Zhoushan, China, on the evening of May 7th, 2022!!#RedSky#Chinapic.twitter.com/gcjPrdr2PN — My thoughts too (@my_thoughts_too) May 9, 2022

Watch The Viral Video:

