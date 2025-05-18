White Oak, May 18: In what is being described as nothing short of a miracle, a two-year-old boy survived with only a broken arm after falling from the 15th floor of a high-rise building in Maryland, US. The toddler fell from the balcony of his home, which had protective glass but no railing. His parents, who were at home at the time of the incident, rushed downstairs as the fire and rescue department arrived on the scene.

Although it is not known how the child was able to climb over the protective glass, the officials are linking his survival to his age and size. As per The Mirror report, the shocking incident took place on Thursday, May 15, at the Apartment building on Oak Leaf Drive in White Oak, Maryland. The toddler had reportedly fallen from the private balcony and landed on the bushes before falling onto the ground below. US Shocker: 3 Teenage Sisters Allegedly Attack Mother With Knives and Brick After She Turns Off Wi-Fi at Home in Texas, Arrested.

Authorities believe that his size and weight contributed to his miraculous survival. The bushes below helped soften the blow, which only led the child to suffer a traumatic injury. As per the authorities, if the child had been heavier, he would have died upon impact. While the toddler was sent to a hospital with his parents, his condition remains unknown. The authorities have not yet filed a criminal case. US Shocker: Columbia Transgender Migrant Allegedly Stalks, Rapes Teenager Boy in New York City Bathroom; Arrested.

However, they are continuing their investigation into the matter. Neighbours who were present on the site expressed shock and shared that children usually like playing in the balconies and can only climb over the railing if the toddler had climbed over something else before the fall.

