For all those who are worried about AI and robotic technologies replacing humans in the workforce, a video of a robotic McDonald’s outlet in White Settlement, Texas, is going viral on Twitter, confirming some of your worst nightmares! This fully automated outlet opened last year where robots make and serve food, and there is no sign of any employees or friendly faces around. An influencer decided to take a tour of the outlet recently, and the video where he shows how the outlet functions is now viral. He chose his order via an app, and an automatic conveyer belt carried the order to the window. Watch this viral video here. McDonald’s Customer Eats Meal Slowly, Gets Fined Rs 10,000 for Violating 90-Minute Parking Time Limit.

A first-of-its-kind McDonald’s has opened in White Settlement, TX, a suburb of Ft. Worth. The location is almost entirely automated, with machines handling every aspect of the consumer experience — including the drive-thru window. (via @kaansanity) pic.twitter.com/kecMQZiAfL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 29, 2023

No thanks. I'm doing nothing to promote robots taking away jobs. — Town Crier ❤ (@nctowncrier) January 29, 2023

I wouldn't support this. If we want extra sauce or have any request, we need to talk to humans, not robot machine. If food is spoiled or smelly , humans working in the restaurant can feel it and not feed the customers. Robots cannot. — Ram (@r_nature_sun) January 31, 2023

Anything to not pay their workers a living wage — Nathan (@NathanMc76) January 29, 2023

It’s just an expensive ploy to not interact with the public while the line cooks and mangers making the food in the back just set it on the line and let WallE handle the rest. — LegalFeagle (@FeagleLegal) January 29, 2023

