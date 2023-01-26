Mumbai, January 26: In a bizarre incident that took place in United Kingdom, a man was reportedly fined Rs 10,000 (£100) after he took a lot of time to complete his meal at McDonald’s. The shocking incident took place at Cambridge in England. After being asked to pay Rs 10,000, the man called the meal as the most expensive McD meal he ever had.

According to a report in News18, the man has been identified as Shapour Meftah. During his visit to McDonald's at Newmarket Road in Cambridge, Meftah parked his car at the parking place meant for McDonald's customers. He and his brother had a lovely meal at the fast-food restaurant, however, things turned ugly when Meftah allegedly received penalty notices from a parking company. McDonald's Says There Is No Xylitol in Its Ice Cream After Fake News Goes Viral.

The UK Parking Control, a private parking company issued penalty notices to Meftah for exceeding time limit that is allotted to McDonald's customers in order to park their vehicles. Speaking to CambridgeshireLive, a distraught Meftah said, "It was parking from hell—the most expensive McDonald’s I’ve ever had."

Reportedly, Meftah was issued penalty notices for his two visits to McD which took place on January 4 and January 6. The fine of the two penalty notices amounted to Rs 10,000. Interestingly, Meftah was issued a ticket for allegedly violating the 90-minute time limit constraint which was meant for McDonald's customers to park their vehicles at the private parking space. McDonald’s To Sell All Its 850 Stores in Russia.

After he was issued a fine of £100, Meftah said that there were no signs at McDonald's which mentioned about the 0-minute arking rule. He accepted that he had ordered a bit more and took time to eat it. However, he didn't know that his favourite meal at McDonald's would burn his pockets.

