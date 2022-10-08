The story of Titanic isn't new to this world! But people still remember the tragic incident that took thousands of lives after the giant ship hit the iceberg and broke down in middle of water. Recently, a video of titanic-shaped bouncy castle did rounds on the internet where children could be seen having a fun time sliding from the house. Built in the shape of half-broken Titanic that led to several passengers losing their lives, users found the idea of using it for kid's amusement completely displeasing! Watch viral clip of the titanic-shaped bouncy house that irked the netizens who found the concept to be "Morbidly wrong." WATCH: Dog Bites Tiger and Holds the Giant Animal’s Ear by Its Teeth, Viral Video Leaves the Internet Shocked!

Watch Viral Video of Half-Broken Titanic-Shaped Bouncy Castle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Cox (@misscox)

