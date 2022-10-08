Tigers are known to be one of the strongest animals who threaten other creatures with their roar and large size. However, a dog seemed to turn the tables as it challenged the giant animal by biting it and holding the tiger's ears by its teeth in a viral video. The golden retriever grasped the huge cat that tried to freed from the surprising grip of the dog. The clip also featured a lion trying to break up the fight between the two, only to not get involved in it later. Watch video of a dog biting the tiger that left the internet shocked! Selfie With Tiger! Group of Men Try To Take Pictures With the Wild Beast Crossing Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve; Viral Video Irks Netizens

Watch Viral Video of Dog Biting Tiger's Ear:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal Power (@animals_powers)

