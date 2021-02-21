Anand Mahindra shared videos of two garbage collectors singing Hindi songs beautifully. Watch:

Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vK0IQpGUoQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2021

Here's Another One

Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day? (2/2) pic.twitter.com/sV4rHAqcDZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2021

