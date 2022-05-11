A viral video making rounds on social media platforms shows a Mumbai cop playing the iconic song "Sandese Aate Hain" from the 1997 film Border, effortlessly on the flute. The way the constable played the tune will definitely melt your heart. The clip also shows other police officials standing next to him in a middle of a road. The musical rendition has garnered more than 48K views so far. Watch Video: Team of Coastal and Colaba Police in Mumbai Rescue Woman Tourist From Drowning in Sea Near Gateway of India.

Watch The Viral Clip:

