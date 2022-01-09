Mumbai, January 9: A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat, said Mumbai Police. The women is said to be doing fine and is out of danger. A video clip of the rescue operation was tweeted by ANI.

#WATCH | A team of Coastal Police & Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/UQFOfMQ8oK — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

