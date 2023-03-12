A video from Pakistan's Aurat March is going viral where a father can be seen questioning a reporter whether he has studied enough about the subject. Women in Pakistan celebrate 'Aurat March' every year on the occasion of International Women's Day. When the reporter tried to distract the conversation by asking why he came here, the old man gripped his point and said, "Women do not enjoy equality in Pakistan's law except for the sexual harassment law." Prior to this, he was questioning the old man about the press release and announcement about the march, the answer was obvious every organisation has a social media page. In the end, when he said I knew Pakistan's law, the old man counter-questioned, "Then why are you questioning me?" The video is going viral on social media, with 334.5 k views on Twitter. India Slams Pakistan for Misusing UNHRC Forum for Malicious Propaganda.

"Why Are You Organising Aurat March?" Reporter Asks

Pakistani Men: Will your father let you attend the @AuratMarch? Meanwhile my father at the #AuratMarch pic.twitter.com/BIjcLqmIiI — leena (@Leena_Ghani) March 9, 2023

"I AM NOT HERE TO TEACH YOU," Man Replied.

#AuratMarch Strategy For 2024: Unleash all dads on YouTubers so they can bore them with facts and research. #HalSirfFeminism pic.twitter.com/M1l7QmxIO3 — leena (@Leena_Ghani) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)