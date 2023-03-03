India hit out at Pakistan for misusing the UN Human Rights Council forum that took place in August last year for its malicious propaganda. "Pak's representative has once again chosen to misuse august forum for its malicious propaganda against India," New Delhi said in a statement in Right of Reply in response to the statement delivered by Pakistan. United States of Kailasa Attends 'United Nations Meet in Geneva,' Claims Nithyananda Sharing Photo of Massive Women Representation.

India Slams Pakistan for Misusing UNHRC Forum:

India's Right of Reply in response to the statement delivered by Pakistan at Human Rights Council, UN, "Pak's representative has once again chosen to misuse august forum for its malicious propaganda against India". — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)