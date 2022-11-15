Two best men showed up at their Indian friend’s wedding while clad in saree. The best men duo aced the Indian look by being draped in the six yards of elegance along with a bindi on their forehead. The groom, who was overwhelmed with joy, burst out in laughter seeing them. The video is being lauded for breaking the gendered clothing stereotypes and has gone viral on social media. Temjen Imna Along Shakes a Leg at Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Daughter's Wedding (Watch Video).

Two Best Men Surprise Indian Groom by Showing Up in Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Wedding Videographers (@paraagonfilms)

