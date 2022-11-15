A few days ago, Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along took to social media to share an adorable video where the minister can be seen dancing at a wedding. Along, who is well known among netizens for his sense of humour, and his social media posts can be seen shaking a leg at a wedding ceremony. In his post, Along said that he was dancing at Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's daughter. "The body says what words cannot," he captioned his post. The cute dance vide of Along is winning hearts online. Video: Ship Crashes Into Rio Niterio Bridge in Rio de Janeiro, Dramatic Moment of Boat Hitting Bridge Caught on Camera.

Watch Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along’s Dance

The body says what words cannot. 😬 माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नेफियू रियो जी, की बेटी के शादी में मैंने भी दो स्टेप्स लगा दिया 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QjtecDGxjD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 13, 2022

