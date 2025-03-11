At the VHSL (Virginia High School League) Class 3 State Indoor Championships, an unexpected and disturbing incident occurred that left spectators and participants in complete shock. During a highly anticipated relay race, one of the runners named Kaelen Tucker was attacked with a baton by an opposing athlete in the middle of the event. Kaelen was on the second leg of the 4x200m relay at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA, USA when she got smacked in the head. "When we got to the curve she kept bumping me in my arm and when we got off the curve I finally passed her and that was when she hit me with the baton," Tucker said. However, the high school runner accused of striking another runner in the head with a baton claims it was an accident and asks others to consider her emotions in the situation. Deepika Padukone Stuns at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris, Turns Heads With Parisian Chic Look (View Pictures).

