An American Airlines flight on its way to Phoenix from Philadelphia was diverted to Dulles International Airport in Virginia after a fire was reported in the passenger rows. According to a report in ABC News, American Airlines flight AA357 "landed safely" at Dulles airport after reports of smoke from a customer's device." According to the Federal Aviation Administration and the airline, a passenger's device reportedly caught fire on board the flight. The plane was reportedly forced to land at Dulles International Airport in Virginia after a fire was reported in the passenger rows. "The device was quickly contained by crew members prior to landing," the airline said in a statement. However, officials did not specify what type of device it was. American Airlines Flight 3023 Fire: Passengers Flee Smoking Jet on Emergency Slide After Apparent Landing Gear Problem at Denver Airport (Watch Video).

American Airlines Flight Lands in Virginia After Passenger's Device Catches Fire

BREAKING: American Airlines Phoenix-bound flight from Philadelphia was forced to land at Dulles International Airport in Virginia after a fire was reported in the passenger rows - reports pic.twitter.com/c4Xi22cfci — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)