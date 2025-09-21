Carrie Edwards, a Virginia woman, won USD 150,000 in the Sept. 8 Powerball drawing after matching four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball. Typically a USD 50,000 prize, Edwards’ winnings tripled thanks to the Power Play option. Unaccustomed to playing online, she enlisted her phone’s talking ChatGPT app to help select her numbers. “I’m like, ChatGPT, talk to me […] Do you have numbers for me?” Edwards recalled at a press conference. She discovered her win two days later while in a meeting and initially feared it was a scam. After confirming the prize, she decided to donate all USD 150,000 to charity, saying, “I want this to be an example of how other people, when they’re blessed, can bless other people.” Chennai Retiree Wins INR 225 Crore in Emirates Lottery: ‘Tapped Random Numbers With Eyes Closed’, Says Former Engineer Sriram Rajagopalan.

Virginia Woman Wins USD 150,000 Powerball Jackpot With Help From ChatGPT

🚨#BREAKING: A woman credits ChatGPT for guiding her app to pick the winning numbers, landing a $150,000 Powerball jackpot, and she plans to donate every dollar to charity pic.twitter.com/2IU6IUcftc — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Raws Alerts), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

