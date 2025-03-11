Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone continues to make waves on the global stage, not just with her cinematic achievements but also with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, the actress turned heads as she attended the prestigious Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, one of the most anticipated events in the fashion calendar. Known for her elegant style and poised demeanour, Padukone’s appearance on Louis Vuitton’s runway showcased her ability to seamlessly blend contemporary fashion with timeless grace, reinforcing her status as a global style icon. Deepika Padukone was seen donning an exquisite ensemble from the Louis Vuitton collection which highlighted the brand's sophisticated yet bold design language. Paris Fashion Week 2025: Deepika Padukone, Lisa, Ana de Armas and Others Bring Glamour to Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall/Winter Show (See Pics).

Deepika Padukone At Paris Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

