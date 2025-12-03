A raccoon in Virginia, US, created unexpected chaos after breaking into a liquor store and helping itself to the alcohol. The animal, described jokingly as a “trash panda,” reportedly drank enough to pass out and was discovered face-down by a store employee on Black Friday. Before blacking out, the raccoon left a trail of damage, broken bottles, toppled boxes, and messy shelves. According to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, it destroyed around 14 bottles of liquor worth roughly USD 250. Thankfully, no major damage was reported, and the store reopened soon after a quick cleanup. US: Pet Raccoon Found With Meth Pipe in Mouth After Cops Pull Over Owner in Ohio; Woman Arrested (Watch Video).

Drunk Raccoon Causes Chaos in Virginia Liquor Store

A raccoon broke into a closed liquor store and hit the bottom shelf, where the scotch and whisky were stored. An employee at the Ashland, Virginia-area liquor store found the trash panda passed out on the bathroom floor at the end of his drunken escapade. pic.twitter.com/1HApQNTnDw — The Associated Press (@AP) December 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AP ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

