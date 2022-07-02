Magic tricks often create a buzz on the internet! This time, again, a schoolboy showcased his magic tricks in front of this friends and the video went viral over the social media in no time. In the video, the 9-year-old boy could be seen doing magic by taking a pebble in each hand but surprisingly, the moment he lifted his hands, both the pebbles were found in one hand. His amazing trick left the viewers bemused as they wonder how the little magician could perform such spell bounding actions. Viral Video: Neeraj Chopra Touches Feet of Elderly Fan After Stockholm Diamond League

Check Out Viral Video of Schoolboy Doing Magic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Saifi (@sahil.aazam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)