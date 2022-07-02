In the recently concluded 2022 Stockholm Diamond League, India's star Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra secured silver medal after breaking the national record with a throw of 89.94 metres. At the end of the sports event, Chopra met fans outside the venue and was seen touching feet of one of the elderly fans. The video of the same has now gone viral with netizens vouching for Chopra's humbleness.

So down to earth this person @Neeraj_chopra1 ❣️Took blessing from an elderly fan. That speaks volumes. Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jjo9OxHABt — Your ❤️ (@ijnani) June 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)