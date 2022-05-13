In a spine chilling moment, a water slide was snapped in half and sent screaming children plummeting 30 feet and crashing on the hard ground. The petrifying incident took place at Indonesia's Kenjeran Park. Reportedly, 16 people were trapped inside the slide, out of which eight were taken to a nearby hospital, and three suffered broken bones. The water park, located in Surabaya city, reportedly said that "the accident happened because the ride had worn out and weakened over time". Kankaria Adventure Park Ride Accident: Video Captures Horrific 'Discovery Joyride' Collapse in Ahmedabad’s Balvatika Amusement Park; 2 Dead, 29 Injured.

Watch The Horrible Incident Here:

