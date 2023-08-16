Wednesday is a day when you need extra motivation. One needs to continue their hard work and not give up since it's the middle of the week and your growth shouldn't stop. Motivating oneself is important especially when you are going through mid-week blues. Here are positive thoughts and inspiring quotes to motivate you and help you stay energised through the week. Wednesday Wisdom Quotes and Messages Take Over Twitter! Netizens Share Funny Tweets, Motivational Thoughts, Images and Wallpapers to Beat Mid-Week Blues.

Happy Wisdom #Wednesday, friends! 🌟 Today, let's pause and ponder the significance of resilience and perseverance in achieving our goals. Here's an inspiring #quote to aid us: pic.twitter.com/31Y5uR6BaY— H10 Marketing (@h10_marketing) August 9, 2023

✨Today’s Wisdom Wednesday quote is brought to you by Jodi Flynn.💥We hope everyone is having a great week so far! #Wednesday #Wisdom #WisdomWednesday #Quotes pic.twitter.com/Ogcrgu1A45— Barry Horowitz (@NHALAW) August 9, 2023

Don't ignore the red flags. pic.twitter.com/ts5T3MOFmY— Dose Of Mastery 🧠 (@DoseOfMastery) August 3, 2023

This week’s Wisdom Wednesday quote is brought to you by the great Shalane Flanagan! pic.twitter.com/5OlW0U2gLT— Football Learning Academy (Ken Crippen) (@FootballLearn1) August 9, 2023

