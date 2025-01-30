Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi, or Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, is observed in India every year on January 30. The day is also observed as Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 falls on Thursday, January 30. It marks the day when Gandhiji, fondly called Bapu, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Gandhiji played a key role in India’s freedom movement and he is known as the ‘Father of the Nation.’ On this day, leaders from across the country pay tributes and many pay homage to the great leader with speeches and sessions that talk about his life and spread his teachings and values of peace and nonviolence. The day also remembers other key freedom fighters and leaders who fought bravely for India’s independence. To observe the day, netizens took to social media to share Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi messages, Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025 posts, Martyrs’ Day images, Shaheed Diwas wallpapers, and quotes by the Father of the Nation. Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025 Date: Know Martyrs’ Day Significance To Honour Father of the Nation on Shaheed Diwas.

