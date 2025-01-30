Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi, or Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary, is observed in India every year on January 30. The day is also observed as Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 falls on Thursday, January 30. It marks the day when Gandhiji, fondly called Bapu, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Gandhiji played a key role in India’s freedom movement and he is known as the ‘Father of the Nation.’ On this day, leaders from across the country pay tributes and many pay homage to the great leader with speeches and sessions that talk about his life and spread his teachings and values of peace and nonviolence. The day also remembers other key freedom fighters and leaders who fought bravely for India’s independence. To observe the day, netizens took to social media to share Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi messages, Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025 posts, Martyrs’ Day images, Shaheed Diwas wallpapers, and quotes by the Father of the Nation. Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025 Date: Know Martyrs’ Day Significance To Honour Father of the Nation on Shaheed Diwas.

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi Messages

Tributes to MAHATMA GANDHI JI on his Punyatithi today commemorated as Martyrs Day.🙏 My heartfelt tributes to all the martyrs who have selflessly sacrificed their lives to secure the freedom and integrity of our motherland.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RJTRsSLXAZ — 𝓡𝓪𝓳𝓪𝓽 𝓓𝓪𝓱𝓲𝔂𝓪 (@RajatDahiya7298) January 30, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi Videos

Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. His principles of non-violence, truth, and unwavering patriotism serve as a perpetual source of inspiration for generations to come.#MahatmaGandhi #MartyrsDay @HMOIndia @MinOfCultureGoI @AshwiniVaishnaw @Murugan_MoS… pic.twitter.com/NJdPuJCVUG — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 30, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi Quotes

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi Sayings

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi Images

"Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." "In a gentle way, you can shake the world." 🕊🕯 Mahatma #Gandhi, leader of the Indian independence movement against British rule, was assassinated #OTD 30 January 1948. pic.twitter.com/mssYJqTUQ8 — Nathan Francis (@NathanFrancis__) January 30, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi Posts

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)