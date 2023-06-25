June Pride Month 2023 is going on, and during this period, several pride parades and marches are organised across the globe but mainly focused in the United States. LGBT Pride Month is dedicated to celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) pride. However, videos from New York City’s annual Drag March in Manhattan Park have left many netizens questioning the LGBTQ activists' and drag queens’ intentions. In the clip, the participants in the NYC Pride Parade are seen shouting inflammatory chants, saying, “We're Here, We're Queer, We're Coming for Your Children.” This has not gone down too well with many, mainly with conservatives who are questioning the motives of these activists. Women Expose Breasts During NYC Pride Parade 2023 at Washington Square Park, NSFW Videos of Naked Revellers Making Out in Front of Children Go Viral.

'We're Here, We're Queer, We're Coming for Your Children' Chants by LGBTQ Activists

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for the children.” -NYC Pride Parade 2023 pic.twitter.com/caEloOobw0 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) June 24, 2023

Fuming Netizens Over This

Yesterday in NYC. Gay pride march where they chant "We're here, we're queer, we're coming for your children". Are they still claiming not to be #groomers ? pic.twitter.com/itgDRe8lrb — Justin Theory (@realJustATheory) June 24, 2023

Leave The Kids Out Of This, Demand Netizens

'We're here. We're queer. We're coming for your children' chanted at NYC Pride event. When they tell you who they are. Believe them. Leave the kids alone. pic.twitter.com/HBeKyLt4kG — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) June 24, 2023

Clearly Not a Message The Community Would Want to Send Out

This is what EVIL looks like…. “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” pic.twitter.com/G5o3fKwIoa — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 24, 2023

What Do You Guys Think of It?

The right: “The LGBTQ mob is coming for your children.” The left: “You are making it all up. That’s a conspiracy theory.” LGBTQ parade: “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” 🤔pic.twitter.com/I1ReDT7CqU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 24, 2023

