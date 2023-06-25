The 54th NYC Pride March, or the NYC Pride March 2023, took place on June 25, with hundreds and thousands of revellers joining in to celebrate LGBT Pride Month dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender pride. However, a few videos from the NYC Pride Parade at Washington Square Park have raised many eyebrows online. The NSFW clips show topless women exposing their breasts in front of the young children. The large dance party has many naked adults making out and indulging in what could be deemed as inappropriate behaviour displayed in public, especially kids, as tweeted by several people online.

Political commentator Savanah Hernandez gives out a description of this get-together by writing, “NYC- Hundreds of naked adults are dancing in front of children at the New York City Dyke march. The floaties that many of the children were playing on are supposed to be “clitorises” per the women who brought them [sic]” In another tweet, she adds, PRIDE NYC- Multiple women with their breasts exposed dance and make out in front of multiple children nearby. A large dance party with multiple naked adults is currently taking place at Washington Square Park [sic].” Another journalist tweets, "THIS IS NEW YORK CITY: @sav_says_ reports: "A large dance party with multiple naked adults is currently taking place at Washington Square Park." There are also kids in attendance. WTF?"

In these videos, one can see the women flaunting their breasts, and also, many are sporting fake boobs to actively participate and not miss out on the ‘fun.’ A netizen writes, "Children and adults are playing together at a clothing-optional #Pride event water party in Washington Square Park in New York City." Another one hits out at US President Joe Biden in his tweet, writing, “Adults from the LGBTQ community kissing and dancing in Washington Square Park in New York in front of children. Why do the authorities allow this to happen in a public square? And Biden still say that they are the "oppressed" of the US [sic].”

Earlier, a controversy broke out when topless LGBTQ activists and drag queens at Manhattan park were caught on camera shouting a scandalous chant, “We're Here, We're Queer, We're Coming for Your Children.” It has caused a furore among netizens across social media platforms.

