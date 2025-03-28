In a world where celebrity moments often make their way to viral platforms, it is not uncommon for unexpected events to catch the public’s attention. Recently, an incident involving Nisha Rawal’s son at a public event has done just that, leaving the internet perplexed and social media buzzing. Nisha Rawal, who is an Indian television actress known for her roles in various soap operas attended a public gathering with her son and what happened next quickly became the talk of the town. As footage of the event surfaced online, people were left wondering what they had just witnessed. The video, which captured her son’s unusual antics went viral across multiple social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions among viewers. While some expressed concern over the child’s behaviour, others speculated about possible reasons behind the display. ‘Gutkha Stars,’ From Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, This AI Video Takes a Jibe at Bollywood Brand Ambassadors of ‘Pan Masala Cinematic Universe’ and the Result Is Too Realistic! (Watch).

Nisha Rawal And Her Son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @filmfashionfitness

Nisha Rawal And Her Son Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paparazzee (@paparazzzee)

Nisha Rawal Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens' Reactions To The Viral Video

Netizens’ Reactions (Photo Credits: @instantbollywood/ Instagram)

