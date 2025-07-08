‘Why the F*ck Would You Say That!’ Customer Snaps at Popeyes’ Workers for Calling His Wife Beautiful, Internet Says ‘Insecurity Is Showing’ (Watch Viral Video)

A dramatic scene was captured on camera as a customer became visibly upset after the employees at Popeyes at the Kansas City in the US complimented his wife by calling her beautiful. “Why the f*ck would you say that!” the man can be scene snapping at the workers. He later turned to another customer present at the scene, asking if his reaction towards the employees were invalid. He kept on screaming at them, until the workers apologised. “It is never okay to speak to a woman you do not know,” he further says to them. The man eventually left the scene as the situation was calmed and handled by the onlooker. The video since posted online has gone viral, garnering millions of views and comments. One of the social media users jokingly said, “Insecurity is showing,” while another commented, “Bro! Chill.” Furious Singapore Woman Screams at Husband From Balcony in Viral Video After Discovering Female Colleague Called Him ‘Baby.’

Customer Snaps at Popeyes’ Workers for Calling His Wife Beautiful

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

