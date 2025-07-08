‘Why the F*ck Would You Say That!’ Customer Snaps at Popeyes’ Workers for Calling His Wife Beautiful, Internet Says ‘Insecurity Is Showing’ (Watch Viral Video)

'Why the f*ck would you say that!' a customer at Popeyes was captured snapping at the workers for calling his wife beautiful. He kept on screaming at them, until the workers apologised. The man eventually left the scene as the situation was calmed and handled by the onlooker.

‘Why the F*ck Would You Say That!’ Customer Snaps at Popeyes’ Workers for Calling His Wife Beautiful, Internet Says ‘Insecurity Is Showing’ (Watch Viral Video)
Customer Snaps at Popeyes’ Workers for Calling His Wife Beautiful (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ theartofdialogue/ Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Jul 08, 2025 09:39 AM IST
Do Voters Not Need To Submit Required Documents To Ensure Their Names in Voters' List During Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar? EC Fact-Checks Mallikarjun Kharge, Terms His Claims 'Misleading'
    Math 2.0 Day 2025 Date and Significance: Here's What You Should Know About the Day That Celebrates the Combination of Mathematics and Technology
    UP: Children Carry Python in Bare Hands for Reels and Selfies in Bulandshahr, Video of Reckless Stunt Goes Viral
    A dramatic scene was captured on camera as a customer became visibly upset after the employees at Popeyes at the Kansas City in the US complimented his wife by calling her beautiful. “Why the f*ck would you say that!” the man can be scene snapping at the workers. He later turned to another customer present at the scene, asking if his reaction towards the employees were invalid. He kept on screaming at them, until the workers apologised. “It is never okay to speak to a woman you do not know,” he further says to them. The man eventually left the scene as the situation was calmed and handled by the onlooker. The video since posted online has gone viral, garnering millions of views and comments. One of the social media users jokingly said, “Insecurity is showing,” while another commented, “Bro! Chill.” Furious Singapore Woman Screams at Husband From Balcony in Viral Video After Discovering Female Colleague Called Him ‘Baby.’

    Customer Snaps at Popeyes’ Workers for Calling His Wife Beautiful

    This Is How the Internet Reacted!

    Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

