Are the company CEOs globally in trouble? If Coldplay’s oops-worthy moment of colleagues wasn’t enough internet for you, here’s another video that will rejuvenate your faith in peak viral moments online. “I let this crazy woman attend my wedding and she crashed out,” newlywed Dan Freed wrote in the closed-captions of a startling scene from what can only be described as a nightmarish nuptial. Freed, identified as Thesis co-founder and CEO as per his LinkedIn, invited his ‘crazy stalker’ to the wedding, who was captured fawning over Freed in front of his new wife and well-wishers before spiralling into an emotionally charged tirade. “You didn’t even give us a chance,” the woman can be heard saying as she sobs profusely. “What Does She Have That I Don’t?” she screamed before Freed wrestled the mic out of the woman’s hands. Her wild speech and dramatic toast for the bride and groom went viral online. Andy Byron Net Worth: What is Astronomer CEO Company Valuation?

Thesis CEO Dan Freed Invites Alleged ‘Crazy Stalker’ to His Wedding

Man pranks attendees at his own wedding by letting a "crazy stalker" give an unhinged speech where she professed her love for him. "I let this crazy woman attend my wedding and she crashed out," Dan Freed said. "You are the luckiest woman in the world. Dan is such a great guy.… pic.twitter.com/pJ91wHynve — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2025

