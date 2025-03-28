A new AI video has surfaced on the internet that has taken social media by storm. The video imagines how Bollywood stars would look if they eat pan masala that they promote. It is a hilarious and satirical take on the glamorous, polished image of Bollywood celebrities versus the grounded, everyday indulgences that many of us enjoy. In this video, creators imagine what it would be like if Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and others who are often seen as epitomes of beauty, elegance and sophistication were to partake in pan masala. The idea of juxtaposing this simple, earthy pleasure with the immaculate, larger-than-life personas of Bollywood stars has led to a flurry of amusing and creative memes that have gone viral across the internet. Bollywood stars such as Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan are brand ambassadors of Vimal Pan Masala, Vimal Elaichi, Rajshree Elaichi and others. ‘Sync Paglu’ Parveen Kumar’s Dance Viral Video: Internet Is Obsessed With This Influencer’s Universal Hook Step, Matching Songs and Vibes Like Never Before – and the Funny Memes Are Unmissable!.

What If Bollywood Stars Actually Ate Pan Masala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artificial Budhi (@artificialbudhi)

