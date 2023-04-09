A video of a woman riding a pillion with her husband on a scooter and a kid standing in front is going viral for all the wrong reasons. Despite having a child on board, the woman was recorded giving a cigarette puff to her husband while he was driving the scooter on a busy road. Police have not taken cognizance yet of this video, nor has the location been mentioned by the one who posted it on Twitter. 'Smoking Kills': Man Lights Cigarette in Mobile Shop, Gas Leak Sets Him of Fire; Old Chilling Video Goes Viral Again.

Wife Gives Cigarette Puffs To Husband Riding Scooter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)